Virginia MacMurray Grainger
Virginia MacMurray Grainger was born Santa Paula California June 16, 1923 to Milton and Helen MacMurray. Virginia grew up in Santa Paula attending Mckevett Grammar School, Isbell Grammar School, Santa Paula Union High School and UCLA graduating with a degree in home economics. While attending UCLA She became acquainted with Louis Guertin who was attached to the ROTC unit there. They later became engaged and in July of 1943 He was assigned to the US Navy Academy at Annapolis Md. As Navy Cadets are not allowed to be married, after graduating from UCLA Virginia moved to Washington DC and took a job with the department of Home Economics so She could near to Louis. Louis graduated from the Navy Academy in June 5, 1946 and He and Virginia were married that day in the Navy Academy Chapel at Annapolis. Louis was assigned to a ship that was stationed near Gaum and as the war was over Virginia took a job related to recovery work on Gaum. As duty changed for Louis from place to place Virginia lived in Hawaii, Virginia, San Diego, San Francisco and his last duty, which She enjoyed very much He was attached to the Embassy in Oslo Norway where She made many good friends. Louis retired from the Navy after 30 years of service and they returned to San Diego to live. On April 10, 1978 Virginia and Louis were divorced and She continued to live in San Diego. In Sept. of 1991 she decided She attend Her High School Class reunion in Santa Paula where She enjoyed meeting many very good old friends. One was Don Grainger, who had lost his Wife to cancer 2 years earlier, and whom She had not seen sense 1943 where they were attending UCLA. They started dating and were Married Sept. 25,1993. Virginia grew up on her father's ranch in Santa Paula so was happy to move to Don's ranch in Bardsdale They toured all over the world with relatives and friends enjoying life to the fullest until the year 2012 when Virginia began failing so they were no longer able to travel. They still enjoyed life just being together attending activities with their many wonderful relatives and friends. The Family wishes to thank Dr Jon Schrock, his staff, Hospice, their staff, and all the others that gave such wonderful care to Virginia during Her time of failing. You were all the GREATEST. A Very Special Thanks to Margareta Luna for her wonderful help and care. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM January 11, 2020 at the Bardsdale Methodist Church 1498 Bardsdale Ave. Bardsdale Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020