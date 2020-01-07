|
|
Virginia Marie Aguilera
Ventura - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Virginia Marie Aguilera. Virginia, passed away suddenly and peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 4, 2020 at the age of 92.
Virginia was born to Jose-Jaramillo and Ynocensia Cuellar Jaramillo on July 15, 1926.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband, Antonio B. Aguilera; two daughters, Jacqueline A. Ortega and Geraldine A. Ortega-Romo; Granddaughter Johnna M. Rodriguez (MUMSY) caregiver; seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and five great-great grand children. She is survived by her siblings, Marion Jaramillo, Beatrice Griego, Helen Jaramillo, and David Jaramillo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Joanna A Marquez (JOJO); brother, Tony Jaramillo; sister, Vera Romero; brother, Leo Jaramillo; and sister, Sally Amar.
Virginia came from humble beginnings and was an "OG Tortilla Flats Legacy." Virginia was first recognized on a display of various tiles depicting her businesses located under the Figueroa underpass by the Ventura Fairgrounds. In 2018, Virginia was honored by a life size mural of herself at PADDY'S downtown Ventura, CA.
Virginia was the owner and proprietor of Ortega's Tortilla Factory in downtown Ventura. Virginia's tamales were the best in town and often bought by Johnny Cash and California Governor Edmond Brown Sr.
Virginia also owned and operated Antonio's Mexican Restaurant in Ojai, CA for over forty years. Although Virginia was a successful ambitious businesswoman who traveled extensively abroad, she was most comfortable at home with her family.
Virginia never forgot her Mexican Heritage, enjoying Mexican Norteno music and Mexican Telenovelas. Virginia was a proud, strong feisty woman who insisted upon perfection and strong values from her family.
Virginia's family would like to acknowledge their gratitude to the staff at CMH and Buena Vista Hospice for their kindness and empathy.
A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Interment will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, CA.
YOUR CROWN HAS BEEN BROUGHT AND PAID FOR. PUT IT ON YOUR HEAD AND WEAR IT. - DR. MAYA ANGELOU
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020