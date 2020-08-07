Virginia May Althoff
Oxnard, CA - Virginia May Althoff, age 93, Oxnard, Ca, loving wife of the late Joseph Matthew Althoff, died on August 2, 2020.
Virginia was born in Mantador, North Dakota on May 26, 1927 to parents Max and Emma Krump. On November 10, 1948 Virginia and Joseph were married at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Mooreton, North Dakota. They purchased their own farm, raising cattle and growing various corn and grain crops.
In 1957 they decided to leave farming and moved with their three children to Southern California, settling in the San Fernando Valley where they had their fourth and final child, In 1963 they moved to Oxnard. Virginia was a homemaker and for many years assisted Joe in his insurance business in Oxnard. She was active in Santa Clara Church, the Altar Society and Santa Clara Elementary School. Both Virginia and Joe were active members of Santa Clara Church for over 55 years.
Virginia's favorite activities were sewing, quilting, and watching baseball on T.V. and going to the games in person. She and Joe also enjoyed traveling around the country in their R.V. trailer. Prior to Covid-19 she enjoyed spending time at Senior Concerns in Thousand Oaks, Ca., making friends, and enjoying the many activities that they provide.
Virginia lived with and was cared for the last 15 months by son Lyle and his wife Carol and grandchildren, Lucas & Lauren
Virginia is survived by her sister Cecelia Thiel, by daughters, Karen Smith (spouse Stephen), Jean Gerber (spouse David), son's Dale (spouse Diane), Lyle (spouse Carol. Grandchildren Adam, Sarah, Craig, Treasurelyn, Ryan, Lesa, Lucas, and Lauren. Great Grandchildren Noah, Levi, Emily, Draven, Mayori, Omar, Abigail, Alex and Ximena.
Virginia was predeceased by three sisters; Armela (Sister Clara Cecelia, SJC), Loretta Thiel, and Maxine Odness, and one brother Charles Krump.
Funeral Mass will be Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Santa Clara Church, Oxnard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Thousand Oaks Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Rd. Thousand Oaks, Ca 91360
