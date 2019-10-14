Services
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
128 South Eighth Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-5595
Virginia Olivas Carmona

Virginia Olivas Carmona Obituary
Virginia Olivas Carmona, age 87, passed away on October 8, 2019 in Corona, CA. She was a life time resident of Ventura County, born on February 22, 1932.

Virginia enjoyed taking trips to Vegas and Laughlin; she spent most of her time being a fulltime Grandma to her many Grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her Husband, Jose Carmona and Brother Gabriel Olivas.

She is survived by three daughters; Viola Zavala, Gloria Gonzalez and Yvonne Jaramillo and five sons; Steve, Gilbert, Larry, Paul and Anthony Zavala. She also leaves behind sixteen Grand Children, twenty four Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services for Virginia will take place on Thursday, Oct 17, 2019, starting with a Viewing from 8:00am to 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula, located at 128 S 8th St, in Santa Paula. A Mass will follow at 10:30am at Saint Sebastian Church, 235 N 9th St, in Santa Paula. Services will conclude at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
