Virginia Olivas Carmona, age 87, passed away on October 8, 2019 in Corona, CA. She was a life time resident of Ventura County, born on February 22, 1932.
Virginia enjoyed taking trips to Vegas and Laughlin; she spent most of her time being a fulltime Grandma to her many Grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her Husband, Jose Carmona and Brother Gabriel Olivas.
She is survived by three daughters; Viola Zavala, Gloria Gonzalez and Yvonne Jaramillo and five sons; Steve, Gilbert, Larry, Paul and Anthony Zavala. She also leaves behind sixteen Grand Children, twenty four Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services for Virginia will take place on Thursday, Oct 17, 2019, starting with a Viewing from 8:00am to 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula, located at 128 S 8th St, in Santa Paula. A Mass will follow at 10:30am at Saint Sebastian Church, 235 N 9th St, in Santa Paula. Services will conclude at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery.
