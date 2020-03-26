|
Virginia Rodriguez
Oxnard - Virginia Rodriguez was born on November 1st, 1938 to Francisco and Margarita Rodriguez. Virginia went to be in the presence of the Lord on March 19th, 2020.
Virginia was a friend to all and a faithful Christian who always gave of herself.
Her willingness to pray for her family and friends is an admirable quality that created change, joy and faith. Virginia was a woman of her word and trusted in the Lord with all her heart. Virginia was an excellent worker who provided for several family members. Virginia had a positive sense of humor and used her words wisely to encourage others. In her later years as her physical body started to decline, The Holy Spirit filled her with patience and grace to endure physical pain without complaint. We thank you Lord for Virginia and her legacy has enriched her family and her friends. Her love and prayers have yielded faith and peace. To God be the Glory!
She is survived by her sisters, Ramona Lopez and Mary Rodriguez and several nieces and nephews.
Virginia was laid to rest on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020