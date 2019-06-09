|
|
Virginia Yealy Kemmel
Simi Valley - Virginia Yealy Kemmel, 88, succumbed to advanced dementia on 20 May 2019 in Simi Valley, California.
A native of Derry, Pennsylvania, she was the youngest of seven children born to John Withrow Yealy Sr and Mary Olive Mowry.
For several decades, she resided in California with William Kemmel Jr, her husband of nearly 60 years.
A nurse who chose the home life, she was an ardent Catholic, and had a fondness for travel, the cinema, hosting parties and family gatherings, gardening, crossword puzzles, and reading novels.
She is preceded in death by her parents, all but one sibling, her husband, and her daughter Laurie Kemmel.
She leaves behind one son, William Kemmel III; one daughter, Sue Strodtman; four beloved grandchildren, Ashley Amaya, Michelle (James) McDonald, Chrissy Strodtman, and Justin Strodtman; one sister, Catherine Keating; several precious great grandchildren, and multiple extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, 21 June, at 11 AM in Cavalry Cemetery on 4201 Whittier Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA.
A celebration of her life and love will be held immediately after the funeral at Quiet Cannon Sunset Room located on 901 Via San Clemente in Montebello, CA.
It is respectfully requested that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to Special Olympics Southern California.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019