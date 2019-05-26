|
Vivian Alice Hood
Ventura - Vivian was born on Feb 24, 1938 in Sonora, Calif. And passed on May 9th, 2019. She moved to Ventura, Calif. When she was 12 years old. She attended Cabrillo Jr high & graduated from Ventura High School in 1955. After graduation She married the love of her life and husband of 63 years Richard Hood and they had 2 boys in 1956 & 1958. She managed Berger's Women's Apparel in downtown Ventura and the Ventura Mall for 20 years. She then opened Robin Hoods Jewelry in 1974 and later moved to the Esplanade Mall in 1976. She later added 2 other stores. She proudly raised her 2 boys and was involved in the Coast Little league & the Ventura Babe Ruth League for 9 years. She watched her sons excel in sports and became a lifetime baseball fan! She was Grandmother of 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren! She is survived by her husband of 63 years Richard Hood and her sons, Steven Hood & wife Sandi Hood and Glenn Hood and 5 Granddaughters, Michelle, Kelsey, Amanda, Riley & Brystal and 9 Great Grandchildren Hayden, Kane, Aspen, Kole, Tanner, Emily, Aurora, Madisyn and Savannah. She is presided in death by her Father, Maurice Richards and mother Beulah Richards and her Grandson, Dustin Hood. ln 2000 she and her husband semi-retired and moved to Pine Mountain Club, California and opened a small jewelry repair & retail store in the Village. She helped establish the Pine Mountain Village Merchants Association & the original Pine Mountain Wine Festival. She was a very special lady & was loved and will be missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home on June 1st at 2 PM at 3150 Loma Vista Rd in Ventura, Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019