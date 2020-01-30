|
W. Scott Draganchuk
Ventura - W. SCOTT DRAGANCHUK, was born on February 20, 1964, in Northridge, CA, and passed away at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Ventura, CA.
Scott passed away after nearly a lifetime battle with chronic ulcerated colitis, which ultimately led to his internal infection and cancer. For the past year he has been in and out of the hospital, including a long stay at UCLA. After UCLA, he was sent home to be under the loving care of his wife Della and hospice.
Scott was one of a kind: honest, loving, caring, humorous and helpful to anyone who asked. After graduation from Ventura High School, he went to work as an installer and service technician for the family owned Fail Safe Alarms & Dictograph Security System. He was trained by the company that demanded quality workmanship. Scott maintained that attribute for the rest of his career in the industry. As a supervisor, he was highly respected in the industry. After the family sold the company, he worked for another large company in Los Angeles. Scott later joined his brother Mark at Draganchuk Alarm Systems as a supervisor. After it sold, Scott continued to work in the security alarm business.
Scott is survived by his loving & caring wife, Della; stepsons, Byron, Doug & Matthew Crawford; father, Bill Draganchuk; brother, Mark (Leasa); nephews, Tyler & Ryan; sister, Jean Watson (Robert) their children, Kevin Watson and Vanessa Exum & family.
Scott will be missed by his family and friends and those who knew him. Heaven will be a better place for him and he will be reunited with his mother Dale.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3pm until 8pm, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura.
A prayer service will also be held at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00am. Interment will follow immediately at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020