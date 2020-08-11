Walt Maurer



Remembering The Life Of Walt Maurer



"A Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather"



Walter Michael Maurer I (Walt), of Simi Valley died Thursday August 6, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born April 19, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to Anton and Margaret Maurer.



He attended Mansfield Senior High, where he played football and was a member of the 1949 Football State Championship. Walt also attended Northwestern University playing football from 1951-1952, where he then joined the U.S. Army in 1953-1954. In 1955 on July 16, Walt married Barbara (Mooney) Maurer. They were married for 50 years before her passing on October 15, 2005. They had three children Beth, Mike and Andy.



Walt was a remarkable individual and if you asked anyone, they would describe him as honest, hardworking, loyal and trustworthy. His love for his family is truly shown through his actions of unconditional love. In his younger years, he enjoyed being active with volunteering and coaching football. Walt was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan and his love for sports brought him immense joy. During his career Walt was employed in the Insurance Industry with Lumberman's Insurance Company of Mansfield, Ohio from 1958-1983. In 1973, Walt made the move with his wife and family to Woodland Hills, California. In 1983, Walt then became the CEO of Appleby and Sterling Inc. of Simi Valley. His life was full with being in the Insurance Business for more then 50 years.



In 2010 Walt married Sally L. Mosberg, Thompson, Maurer.



Walt was preceded in death by his brother Ret. Brig. General John Maurer and wife Marge his sister Elizabeth Lehman (deceased) and Husband Richard Lehman.



Walt is survived by his wife Sally L. Mosberg, Thompson, Maurer, daughter Beth and son-in law Rick Semsch, Son Mike Maurer and daughter-in law Sandy, Son Andy Maurer and son-in law Harvey Levin. Step son Max Thompson and his wife Ann.



His grandchildren Justin Semsch, Jaime Semsch, Joanie Semsch, Megan Maurer, Morgan (Maurer) Liffers and husband Eric Liffers, Mike Maurer and wife Belenda and Madison Maurer, Drew and Sally Thompson. Walt always felt blessed "to witness and be (a) part of" his great-grandchildren's lives. Riley Semsch, Talia Liffer's, Harrison Liffer's, Michael Maurer and Noah Maurer.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store