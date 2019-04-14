|
|
Walter C. Powell
Oxnard, CA
Walter C. Powell left this life from home on April 2nd, 2019.
He was born on May 31, 1924 in Colton, CA. Walter and Dorothy Patterson were married 71 years ago at St. John's Episcopal Church on West Adams in Los Angeles.
After moving to Oxnard, Dot became a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in 1952. In recent years Walt had joined her and thoroughly enjoyed attending. He loved meeting new friends and hearing about their lives. He would feel really bad if he had to miss a Sunday.
He leaves his wife Dorothy (also known as Dot), a son, Phil, and daughter, Karen Tyner (Jim), a brother, Howard (Joanne) of Yakima, WA and several nieces and nephews. Predeceasing him were his parents Joseph and Elva Barber Powell, an older brother Joe (Helen), an infant sister Ina and a sister, Jean Price (Dick). He also leaves behind two very close and longtime friends, Gary Holbert of Albuquerque, NM, and Bob Baker of Port Hueneme, CA.
Walt was in the US Navy during WWII serving in the South Pacific. He was on several different ships; one of which was at the Bikini Bomb Test. He had a surprising experience at one of the islands. His ship was filling oil into some other ships that were moored there and he ran into his brother Joe (a pilot with Pappy Boyington) who was stationed on that island. They didn't have much time but it was so great for them to see each other.
After his discharge from the Navy, Walt went to work for Pioneer Telephone Co in Long Beach. He was transferred to Santa Paula and then to Oxnard. He retired from General Telephone Co. about 1986.
During his life he had many interests, including fishing, raising orchids, playing golf and enjoying his family and friends. After retirement he loved traveling in Western Canada, golfing there and sightseeing with the aforementioned relatives. He belonged to Ventura Men's Golf Club, River Ridge Golf Club and General Telephone Retirees Golf Club. After having to give up golf because of ill health, he, Dot and Baker regularly devoted Thursdays going to the Chumash Casino and having much fun there.
Many thanks go to Community Care and Hospice. Although Walt was at home, they helped take very good care of him, especially Usha Kokatay, Vanessa Lewis Madsen and his very favorite Alex.
There will be no service.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.
Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Taken from a headstone in Ireland.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019