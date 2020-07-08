Walter "Bud" Elliott



Previous and long-time Ventura resident, Walter "Bud" Elliott, age 96, passed away on July 3, 2020 at the home of his son in Strathmore, California.



Bud and his twin sister, Barbara, were born July 24, 1923 in Whittier, California—the 5th & 6th of 8 children born to parents, Elmer and Gertrude Elliott. His parents and siblings preceded him in death.



Bud learned the lathing trade at an early age from his father and older brother, Max. He did break from lathing in 1942 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for 6 years.



On May 26, 1946, he married Joyce Elaine Scott, a girl he dated briefly in high school but, when she began to write to him after his enlistment, their romance was rekindled. While in the Navy, the couple lived in San Diego. As soon as he was discharged in December 1948, they moved to Kings County where he again picked up his tools and worked in the lathing trade.



By 1958, Bud and Joyce had two children, Susan and Doug, and he moved the family to Ventura County. The building trade was booming there and the weather was much nicer to work in than the San Joaquin Valley. Even though he officially retired in 1985, he continued to work odd jobs and create lovely wooden items until the age of 93. He lived at the Buenaventura Mobile Home Estates in Saticoy from 1974 to 2016. He figured there wasn't a coach in that park that he didn't do some kind of job on—from repair work to rebuilding porches and everything in between.



After Joyce passed away in 2009, Bud continued to live on his own until the end of 2016, when his age and health necessitated a move to a senior facility. He decided to move to Visalia near where Doug & his family live. His grandchildren and great grandchildren have been the jewels in his crown. He loved them dearly and delighted being surrounded by their love and boundless energy. Unfortunately, again due to declining health, we were forced to move him into an assisted living facility until the isolation of Covid 19 forced our hand and moved him into Doug's home so he could be surrounded by family without restrictions.



Bud Elliott never knew a stranger. He made friends wherever he was--no matter the circumstances. He was quick to laugh and brought joy to all who knew him. He was a man of a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. He showed that faith in his love of others, his incredible work ethic, and gratitude for his family and long life. Some men measure their worth by the size of their bank account. Bud gave us things more precious than gold—faith, love, a sterling character, and so much more.



He is survived by daughter, Susan Ramsey of Santa Barbara; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Cindy Elliott of Strathmore, Calif.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis) Vasquez of Visalia, Michael (Jennifer) Elliott of Visalia, Stephen (Holly) Elliott of Visalia; Angela (Mike) Taylor of San Antonio, TX; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Katie & Sarah Vasquez; Brooklyn, Harper & Evelyn Elliott; and Thatcher Taylor.



The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Magnolia Park Assisted Living facility in Visalia, who treated him with respect and love during his final days. Also to the caring nurses and staff of Optimal Hospice Care.



Due to Covid 19 concerns, services will be private.









