|
|
Walter Henry Yung, Jr.
Oxnard, CA
Walter Henry Yung, Jr. "Walt" passed away at 90 years of age. Walt was a resident and businessman of Oxnard, California for over 70 years. He was an active member of Oxnard Rotary Club and church activist of St. John's Lutheran Church. Walt and his deceased wife, Mary, enjoyed The German Club, barbecuing, and traveling the world; Maui was their favorite destination. Walt grew a successful insurance agency on "A" Street, Oxnard, which is now an historic street. He acquired the business from his father, Walt, Sr. Walt was preceded in death by his long-time soulmate, Mary, whom he was happily married to for over 67 years. They are survived by 4 children and 3 grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019