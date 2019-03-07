|
|
Rev. Walter J. Cannon
Oxnard, CA
Rev. Walter J. Cannon, of Oxnard, Ca. Passed away apeacefully at home on February 16, 2019 at the age of 95 with his loving wife Mother Marie Cannon by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 950 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Oxnard, California 93033.
Visitation/Viewing will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4pm-8pm and on March 9th from 9am-10am at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Oxnard, Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019