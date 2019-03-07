Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Walter J. Cannon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Walter J. Cannon Obituary
Rev. Walter J. Cannon

Oxnard, CA

Rev. Walter J. Cannon, of Oxnard, Ca. Passed away apeacefully at home on February 16, 2019 at the age of 95 with his loving wife Mother Marie Cannon by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 950 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Oxnard, California 93033.

Visitation/Viewing will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4pm-8pm and on March 9th from 9am-10am at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Oxnard, Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.