Walter Joseph McHendry



Westlake Village - Walter Joseph McHendry of Westlake Village, California passed away peacefully at his home on October 16th, 2020. He was surrounded by his adoring family, wife Sue, daughter Robin and son Matthew.



Walter was born in the Berkshire hills of Pittsfield, Massachusetts to parents Edward and Agnes McHendry and older sister Phyllis. He attended local schools and was a regular participant in all activities at the Pittsfield Boys Club where he was named Youth of the Year in 1959. Walt credited the Boys Club for instilling in him the values of respect, hard work and fair play. At Pittsfield High School, Walt was recognized as the "All Berkshire Player" because he was an exceptional 3rd baseman with an incredible batting average. In basketball, he was the co-captain of his team and was awarded the Best Defensive Player award. Walt's summers were spent working at Tanglewood, home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. It was there where he acquired his appreciation for music. In 1960 Walt entered Lowell Technological Institute to earn a degree in industrial engineering. While there, he played baseball and joined the Omicron Pi fraternity. This brotherhood of lifelong friends continued until his passing. Upon graduating Walt joined the Pratt Whitney Aircraft Company in Connecticut. It was at this time he enlisted in the Army National Guard, attended officer candidate school, and was commissioned as an officer. In 1967 he married his college sweetheart Suzanne Wennik. Walt joined the Gillette Company in 1969 and traveled the world extensively during his 35-year career with Gillette. As the Director of Facilities and Administrative Services he was well known for his professionalism and expertise by those who worked with him. Walt retired in 2007, then the joy of his life was being with his family, playing golf, enjoying friends, and being totally involved with his beloved grandchildren Kayden and Wyatt. Although his heart grew weaker and weaker and weaker, the love within his heart for his family, friends, neighbors, his god and his country, beat stronger than ever.



Walt, also known to many as Papa will be missed immensely especially by his grandchildren who he devoted so much of his time.



A service for Walt will be held at St. Judes Catholic Church in Westlake Village on Monday, November 2nd at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that a donation be made to St. Judes Catholic Church in Westlake Village.









