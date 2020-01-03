|
Walter Newman Beckman, Jr.
March 17, 1928- December 30, 2019
Walter died peacefully on December 30, 2019. Born and raised in Oakland, Maryland. Joined the Air Force in 1948 and stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Met and Married his wife Rita and had 5 Children- Charles, Lois, Walter III, Sharon and Gerald. He moved his family to Camarillo, California in 1970 working for Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon until he retired and celebrated 51 years of marriage until Rita's death. Walter was an active golf member of the Las Posas Country Club, a devout and faithful man, volunteered as a lecturer at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. His joy was being with his family and was blessed to find love again and married Datha Derrick. Walter is survived by his wife Datha, his 5 children and 4 in laws, 11 Grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren who he loved and adored.
A celebration of Life will begin with a Rosary at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday January 17th at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church 25 N. Las Posas Road, Camarillo. Reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to . Burial will be held privately at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020