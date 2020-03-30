|
Walter Wayne Walker Jr.
1924- 2020 age: 96 years
Walt W. Walker, 'Larry', or 'Triple Dub' as he was known to many, passed away at Aegis Assisted Living on March 14, 2020. Walt spent the past 5 years living at Aegis where he was a beloved resident and friend to everyone. The staff at Aegis loved Walt and he loved them back, in his usual gracious, kind and gentlemanly way.
Walt, a native son, was born in Anaheim, California. He was the only child of Walter W Walker Sr. and Lucille Walker. He attended Garden Grove Union H.S., home of the Argonauts where he played sports and enjoyed a rich social life. He also attended Fullerton Community College. As a young boy Walt had a job in a local bakery, a life skill that would stay with him forever. He would become the official Birthday Cake baker for his wife, children and friends his whole life.
World War II would soon call and Walt enlisted in the Navy, serving his duty in the Pacific Theater, aboard an Aircraft Carrier as a mechanic. He sailed to far flung places, including Guam and Midway.
Upon returning to civilian life, Walt went to Trade School and learned to be a Tool & Die Maker. Perhaps Walt's greatest achievement, if you were to ask him, was meeting the love of his life Jaqueline Delores Harsh on a fateful trip to Laguna Beach Calif. in 1949. It was there along the Pacific Coast Highway that Walt and a best buddy picked up a couple of cute hitchhikers. Thinking the girls were not interested, Walt gave Jackie a fake name…Larry. It stuck, and from that day forward, he would be known to Jackie and friends as "Larry". It turned out that he and Jackie did hit if off and were married exactly one year and one day later on September 22, 1950. They enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage.
Walt and Jackie eventually settled in Whittier, California. Walt would soon begin a career that was perhaps his most beloved, as a Firefighter. Walt joined the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. in 1951 and worked his way to the rank of Captain, retiring in 1977. Walt and Jackie eventually relocated to Santa Paula, California where they raised their 2 children. It was there that Walt and Jackie began percolating their grand vision of travel and exploration. They hosted 4 foreign exchanges students over the course of 4 years, developing strong bonds with their foreign "kids" and dreams of travel.
After Walt's retirement in 1977 and now empty nesters, he and Jackie took off on an epic odyssey to Europe, Northern Africa and east bloc countries where they lived and traveled in a VW Vanagon Camper. They spent 2 years crisscrossing Europe, making lifelong friends, visiting their European "kids" and developing the next travel plan. They would return to Europe several more times for extended stays and travel.
Walt and Jackie spent the next nearly 20 years, exploring the globe, with a final 4 year stint in the U.S. before settling back down in Ventura, CA. to be near family. They touched the lives of countless friends, new and old all over the world. Some of Walt's loves, besides family included, travel, golf, fine wine and volunteering. He successfully raised a guide dog for the blind, his beloved black Labrador Andy.
Walt leaves behind his beloved family, Son: Steven Walker, Daughter: Susan Walker Bell, Grandchildren: Scott Walker, Chrissy Walker Ortega & Walker S. Bell. Great Grandchildren: Zolee Walker, and newest member Penelope Ortega.
The family would like to thank Aegis Assisted Living & Assisted Hospice for their love, kindness and comfort given to Walt and his family.
Walt will be remembered in a private service and will join his beloved Jackie (JD) as he wished.
If you would like to remember Walt, you may do so by contributing to the , Guide Dogs of America or the LA County Fire Museum.
