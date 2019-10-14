|
Warren Finley
- - Warren age 85 was born in Maywood, California. In 1949 he started high school in Moorpark where he met his wife of 62 years Carolyn Everett.
Warren was a kind and generous man who never met a stranger. He served in the army for 2 years being sent to Korea. He came home and went to work for Caltrans and stayed until he retired after 30 years.
Warren and Carolyn took many wonderful trips across the world with their good friends Richard and Melba Kistner.
Warren is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter Denise and husband Jim. Granddaughters Lindsey, Britney, Candice and Shelby, Grandson Dylan and three great grandkids Raelyn, Avery and Colton.
He is preceded in death by his son Darren, sister Barbara and parents Wayne and Yvonne.
His service will be held on November 2nd at 10 am at the Moorpark United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in his name to if desired.
Rest in peace my love.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019