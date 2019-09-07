|
|
Warren Lee Kragh
Camarillo - Warren Lee Kragh, age 80, is now rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus and is reunited with his beloved wife and childhood sweetheart, Karen Lynn Kragh. Warren was born on July 26, 1939 to Clarence Hans Kragh and Ruby Jensine Kjer. He passed away on August 30, 2019.
Music was born into Warren. He was a dancer until age 12, when he was medically forced to stop. Then, focusing on his love for music, he and his younger sister began to take piano lessons. Progressing to performance level piano made it difficult for Warren to choose his path between piano and electrical engineering. The latter became his choice of career and he graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in electrical engineering.
He worked for 31 years at both Port Hueneme and Point Mugu naval bases, leading the test and evaluation group as Division Director. He answered the phone "T and E Kragh". Warren was instrumental in the planning and execution of a large and complex multi-ship, multi-system, multi-target sea test that was a great success due to his thoroughness and attention to detail.
Music stayed alive in Warren, and he enjoyed tinkering with and designing sound systems, participating in the choir, and he was thrilled to assist his grandchildren on their paths toward becoming outstanding musicians and people of faith. Warren's love for God and family was foremost! In the living room of their Camarillo home, Warren and Karen started the Evangelical Free Church of Camarillo, now a thriving ministry that has existed for over 40 years.
As a young man, Warren enjoyed working on his red 1954 convertible Corvette and his ski boat, and he loved taking Karen on dates. He is fondly known to have worn a safari helmet while driving his cherry red '54 convertible to avoid getting a sunburn. Warren's father started a family business in Fresno, CA, called Arrow Electric Motor Company that still exists today and whose legacy is carried on by his brother, Larry.
Warren is survived by his sister Judy Karin Lewis; brother Larry Martin Kragh; daughters Kirsten Leann Hayse, Julie Diane Kragh, and Kathryn Janine Kern; grandchildren Jesse, Isaak, Colton, Justin, Chloe, Skylynn, Dalton, Jake, Alexa, and Dylan; and granddaughter-in-law Camille.
His memorial service will be held from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 9th at Chapel City Church, 2315 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. Those who wish to may donate in Warren's name to Chapel City Church, formerly knowns as Evangelical Free Church, the church Warren started with his wife.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019