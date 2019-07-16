|
Wayne "Bud" Helms
Las Vegas, NV - 1/16/1939-7/7/2019
Wayne "Bud" Helms, 80, passed away at his home in Las Vegas, NV on July 7th with his wife Phyllis at his side after a battle with Alzheimers. Wayne was born in Arkansas, January 16th, 1939. The Helms family moved to California a few years later, ultimately making their home in Santa Paula, CA for over 60 years until Wayne and Phyllis retired to Las Vegas in 2009.
Wayne graduated from Santa Paula High in 1957 and then joined the Air Force with his best friends. He travelled to many places in North America, east to west. When done serving, he returned to Santa Paula where he spent time in the Santa Paula Volunteer Fire Department, driving truck across the country, and ultimately retired from Santa Paula Water Works after 40 years of service. Wayne married Phyllis in 1991, spending 28 wonderful years together.
He was an avid bowler for over 45 years, bowling in League until he was 77. Wayne was a dedicated Angel's fan and enjoyed vintage cars and even used to race in the 50s with his brother Bill. He loved to spend time with his family, including his two children, two step children, his seven grandkids, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wayne enjoyed playing dominoes, camping at Ventura beaches, and spending time in his yard growing tomatoes. Wayne "Bud" was known by many around town, always getting stopped to say "Hello" whether during a trip to the store or at Santa Paula Cruise Night.
Wayne, "Bud", "Dad", "Papa", "Grandpa", "Uncle Wayne", will be missed immensely by all his family and friends. He was the source of many family gatherings and lots of laughs and most importantly love. He was kind, funny, hard working, and the ultimate family man.
He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Helms, daughter Rhonda Helms, son Ricky Helms (Laura), step daughter Donna Khoury, step son Kevin Hinklin (Liz), granddaughters Devin Yates, Heidi and Kaylee Hinklin, and Brooke Frisk, grandsons Michael Munro, Ren Hinklin, and Dylan Frisk, and many other extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Octa Helms, brothers Bill and Howard Helms, and sisters Joan Kelley and Bobbie Castelan.
No services will be held but the family is asking that donations be made in memory of Wayne to the or a .
Published in Ventura County Star on July 16, 2019