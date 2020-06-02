Wayne P. NelsonOxnard - Wayne P. Nelson: February 27, 1937 - May 17, 2020, Oxnard CaliforniaWayne was genuinely interested in people, and that authenticity was reflected in his success in the insurance and business industry for over forty-six years, where he had a distinguished career with the Automobile Club of Southern California. Over the years, he was head of sales training, district manager in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and served in the corporate offices. While working for the Club, Wayne earned a Business Management Degree, at USC, and received many awards for his professional and personal contributions to the community. He served on the Board of United Way of Santa Barbara and several other non-profit organizations, before moving to Ventura County, and becoming a committed Board member, and volunteer of the Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation (VCMRF), for over 22 years.He loved this country, and remained informed, with critical thinking about global politics, even while battling his illness. He served in the Army, and in 1960, was selected to be a member of the elite Delta Force, and was on immediate standby for deployment to any "hotspot" worldwide.He and his brother were raised by responsible, firm parents. As teenagers, their father volunteered their summer labor to a neighbor who needed a new roof - all done gratis!!Wayne was a man who loved his friends. His low key, hilarious and understated humor made an impression on everyone he knew. There never was a more patient, committed family man. He willingly gave up retirement for fatherhood when he and his wife adopted two small children, ages 2 and 4, in 2004.Wayne is survived by his wife, Victoria Chandler, sons Christopher and Chandler Nelson, daughters Christian and Savanah Nelson, granddaughter Analise Nelson, and his father-in-law, retired Superior Court Judge Henry Shatford, who turns 103, in November.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Sheri Gerber, RN, for her tender heart, hilarious stories and professional care, and the other members of Assisted Home Healthcare's team. We also wish to recognize ALL home health care organizations which are providing home hospice and nursing care at senior centers during this pandemic.Wayne P. Nelson will be remembered, along with first responders at VCMRF's 27th Annual Dr. Leo Tauber and Dr. David Fainer's Celebration on Sunday, October 4, at the Butler Ranch, from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VCMRF at 199 Figueroa Street, Second Floor, Ventura, CA 93001. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.