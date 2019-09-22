|
|
Wayne William Wickern
Ventura - Wayne William Wickern, 72, died peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Penny Wickern on September 14, 2019, after a third bout with cancer.
He was born June 5, 1947 to William and Barbara Wickern in Los Angeles, CA. The Staff Sargent served 4 years in the Air Force and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War.
After the service, he owned a pool cleaning business and worked with the Autistic and developmentally disabled to help them live independent lives. Most days you could find him on the beach playing volleyball, listening to music or watching the Kings Hockey team.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Penny Wickern; daughter, Tina Wickern; brothers, Richard and Bruce Wickern; step-children, Tim, Joel and Laura Znamenacek; and his granddaughters, Izzy and Katie Znamenacek. He will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Encounter Bible Fellowship Church, 6950 Ralston St., Ventura, CA 93003.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019