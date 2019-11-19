|
|
Wesley Milton Genson
Camarillo - Wesley Milton Genson, 87, died November 16th, 2019. His funeral service will be held this Friday, November 22nd at 11am at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels 1075 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010.
Wesley was born on January 26, 1932 in Iowa City, Iowa to Dan Genson and Lydia Rose-Tepley. Wesley served as a member of the United States Army from 1952 - 1954, having served in the Korean War. Following the Korean war, he returned home and married "the girl next door," Jeanette Blocker and they moved to California. They raised 3 children in Camarillo, California.
His family paid this tribute to him: "Wesley was the most kind, gentle and humble man you could ever be so blessed to meet." He will be missed terribly by so many.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette and his 3 children Michael (Nilda) Genson, Lori Rotvik and Pamela (Dana) Freeman. He also leaves his 2 grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Brandon and Joshua Genson, his sister Gretchen Olson and his loyal sidekick, Rex the dog.
