Ventura - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Westley Benjamin Baer, our loving brother, and friend to all whose lives he touched. He left us while sleeping peacefully at home, next to the love of his life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Ventura, California at age 63.

He was born on October 2, 1956, in Indio, California to Thelma and Jack Baer, Wes was the youngest of 4 brothers, with the oldest being 20 years his senior.

Wes spent his life working hard and was a master mechanic technician, there was not a car or motorcycle that he could not fix. He was valued and worked hard and at 60 retired and enjoyed spending time with loved ones, enjoying the beach in the town he loved.

To those that loved him and called him friend, they can confirm that Wes's journey was like a rock thrown into a lake, sending ripples ever outward into the future. The ripples of his love and friendship will be felt forever amongst his family and friends he loved so much. It will be forever felt in his large extended family that he cherished so much, and to know him was to know that his family was everything to him. Keeping in touch with his family was especially important to him, he embraced the opportunities for family picnics and gatherings. It brought him so much joy and pride to see and hear about his nephews and nieces, and he was "Uncle Wes" to many, blood relative or not, he was still your Uncle Wes. And his friends, he lived the phrase "friends are the family we choose for ourselves", he appreciated his friends, especially those he was grateful to be surrounded by, his Coronado Street crew. His energy and spirit will live on in all of us, his family and friends and we will forever be grateful for his presence in our lives. Wes made the world a better place for having been here, to love us, to make us laugh, to help when needed. What can we learn from Wes…that in the end, it's an endlessly fascinating and achingly beautiful world. Forgive quickly and to be kind to others and ourselves; cultivate gratitude and believe in the generous spirit of family and friends, and to remember to have fun!

Wes will be remembered for, his laughter, his great hair and his quick wit…but, most enduring will be his love for Janis, his partner in this life these past 23 years, who made him complete. To see him with Janis was to see his truth, his forever love. He tenderly cherished Janis, she brought out the best in him and he brought out the best in her. Any discontent Wes's young life brought him, it was made whole with Janis, they pushed each other to be the best they can be, and together they were always going to be stronger and they were. They both shared a love for the United Kingdom, the English Countryside and enjoyed a long-deserved trip recently that he loved and talked about so much and together they had planned on a long-extended trip to Scotland this fall. It was a love that let go of the insignificant things and embraced the here and now and it served them well for they had a lifetime of love. A perfect day would be a beautiful sunshine day in Ventura, a ride on his motorcycle with Janis to meet with friends for lunch, at the beach with a smile on his face. His serenity, his anchor, was in his love for her.

Wes is reunited in heaven with his brother Raymond 'Windy' Ingram (Linda) and is survived by his love, Janis Lawson, his brothers Russ Harling (Diane), Tommy Ingram (Pat) and their children and grandchildren, he was 'Uncle Wes' to many loving nieces, nephews and loved by his cousins and a host of long-time friends who will all miss him dearly.

A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced shortly.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.






Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
