Willard Warren Lammers



WILLARD WARREN LAMMERS ("Bill", "Willy", and "Pappy" to his circle of Harley enthusiasts) was called to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020 days after his 99th birthday, missing his debut on the "Smucker's Jar."



Willard Warren Lammers was born in Litchfield, Nebraska, on November 12, 1921 to J. Frank and Emma Rahm-Lammers. In 1941, he left Nebraska to join the Navy where he trained as an airplane mechanic, did some traveling and settled in California near the end of WWII. He chose Ventura County as his home where he began his own family. He started working for Wallace Caterpillar in Oxnard before going to Port Hueneme Naval Base where he worked as a mechanic on equipment arriving from the Vietnam War, and retired in the early 1970's. He built two homes (with the help of his young kids), one in El Rio on Orange Drive, and the other in Camarillo, on Catalina Drive. He could fix anything. One of his greatest joys was helping others with repairs.



His favorite things in life were his family, friends (whom he visited often), spear-fishing along the beaches and taking long motorcycle rides anywhere. He loved to read and he read all the time. He loved Harley books, various magazines, and read the newspaper daily where he had fun quizzing his daughter on the contents.



He is preceded in death by his seven siblings, who were his best friend's through-out life; his wife Virginia de Ybarrondo of Camarillo, daughter Karla May Leighton (surviving husband Lee) of Ventura, and his long time love Jean Morter of Ventura.



He is survived by his son Bird Lammers (wife Karyl) of Paso Robles; daughter (who comforted him through his final days) Rayna Dale Myers (husband Kenny) of Ventura; five grandchildren: Leighya Cotner, Troy Cotner, who was his grandfather's caretaker during the final journey of his life, Trent Cotner (wife Jessica), Meaghan Myers and Jarrod Myers (wife Beca); four great-grandchildren: Shane Cotner, Ethan Cotner, Evan Cotner, Margo Myers and one great-great grandson: Theodore Cotner. He leaves several nieces and nephews across the United States.



Willard Warren Lammers was referred to as a gentleman, a true friend, and a real good man. "The man who is deserving of this title is the one whose thoughts and exertions are for others rather than him." When asked how he managed to live so long he said, "I live like a dog: I eat when I'm hungry, drink when I'm thirsty, and sleep when I'm tired". He lived humbly, loved life and loved each and every one of you who became a part of his life.



When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind!



Due to the COVID pandemic, his celebration of life has been postponed. Please send all condolences to Lammers, P.O. Box 3466, Paso Robles, CA, 93447-3466.









