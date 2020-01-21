|
William A. Bradle
Camarillo - William A. Bradle was born on August 24, 1948, Los Angeles, CA, to William J. Bradle, and Margaret Smith. Bill attended Mark Keppel High School in San Gabriel, graduating in 1966.
The U.S. Army drafted Bill in 1966. He was trained as a Field Wireman and Communications RTO at Fort Ord. He was 19 when he was sent to Vietnam and he fought in the TET Offensive.
Bill served his country proudly as an Army Radio Operator and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was hired at the Naval Air Station, Point Mugu, CA and was the first employee to be appointed under the Veterans Re-adjustment Act. Bill became a Master Electrician and eventually a foreman. He became a Safety Specialist/Trainer and Inspector retiring in 1997. After retirement, Bill worked for Classic Limousine.
Bill married Pam Stafford of Camarillo in 1998 and they are active members of Camarillo Christian Church. Bill and Pam supported "Stiches of Love," a ministry at Camarillo Christian which makes quilts, blankets and hats for newborn babies and their mothers. The Bradles regularly delivered blankets to St. John's Hospital. Bill's faith was unwavering as he always invited people he met to come to church. He enjoyed studying the Bible with his friend and military buddy, Larry Washington.
Bill passed on to heaven Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his Camarillo home surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Pamela; sons, William D. Bradle (Patty) and Eric J. Bradle (Vandy); granddaughters, Jessica, Trinity and Tallie; great-grandsons, Riker and Parker. A celebration of life service will be held at Camarillo Christian Church, 1777 Arneill Rd. on Saturday January 29 at 11 am. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to "Stiches of Love" or "Student Ministries" at Camarillo Christian Church.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020