William (Bill) Arnold
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, William (Bill) Arnold passed away at the age of 63. Bill was diagnosed September 2019 with Stage IV inoperable Pancreatic cancer, but died from complications and pneumonia.
Born Friday, July 13, 1956, in San Diego, CA., youngest of four children, to Marlene and Judson (Jake) Arnold. The family moved to Ventura county California in 1958. Bill attended Oxnard High, where he played in the band and on the golf team, and graduated June 1975.
After high school Bill served 12 years in the Army Air Cavalry. When he left the army he grew a mustache and a mullet, which he rocked until the day he died. Bill worked at Laguna Seca race track where he met and married Wendy Jackson Green. On March 19, 1994 they moved to La Quinta, California where they raised two daughters, Augusta and Alexandra (Allie), and where Bill could pursue a career as a professional golfer and to work at golf courses. Bill also worked in real estate and construction in the Southern California deserts.
Bill In 2008, Bill switched careers to the military unmanned aircraft industry. This job took his family to Sierra Vista AZ., to Virginia, then back to Sierra Vista.
Bill was incredibly generous and would take the shirt off his back or food off his plate, if he saw you needed it. Bill was sensitive, loving, and fun and he never met a stranger. He loved to tease and entertained family & friends with fabulous stories of his years as a celebrity tour bus driver making close friendships with Foreigner, Whoopi Goldberg, Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and many other big stars. Gladys Knight fondly called him "Hollywood."
Bill is survived by his loving wife Wendy, beloved daughters Augusta and Allie, mother Marlene Arnold (Bushell), sister S. Blake, twin brothers Michael & Steven, Rob, in-laws and many friends. Remember one of Bill's favorite sayings, "It's all good."
There will be no immediate service. In July an "All About Bill Party" will be held in Sierra Vista to raise a glass and celebrate a unique guy.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020