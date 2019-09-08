|
William "Bill" Chester White
Ventura - Chester (Bill) was born on October 2, 1922 in Spiro, Oklahoma to parents, James and Pearl and died on August 27, 2019, at the age of 96, by his wife's side.
"It is not length of life, But depth of life" and although Bill lived a long life, it was the fulfillment of life and the love and light of family and friends around the country that brought peace to his last breath.
Chester (Bill) is survived by his wife, Phyllis White; three daughter's from a previous marriage, Rita Zvidrine, Laura Sullivan and Joyce Shugart (Matt); step-children, Debby Vegas, Alan Moore (Belia), Donny Moore (Karen), Shelley Gutierrez (Nan Baca) and Brian Moore (Jennifer); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Chester also has two living siblings, Flora Webb and Harold White.
He was preceded in death by parents, James A. White and Pearl A. Minix; siblings, Birtie Cowan, Essmarie Slivar, Clarence White, Thelma Boyle and Ruby Colburn.
Chester (Bill) was a Navy, World War II Vet. He owned Lee's Radiator Air Conditioner until he retired. He was also a life member of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #1679, District Post Commander, 55 year member of Elk Lodge #1430. Bill also enjoyed bowling and traveling throughout the years.
Of course many of us were not alive during the early portion of Chester's life but this intelligent man could tell these amazing stories to where you felt as if you were right there with him, they were that good. Stories about history, family life and working in the fields. We can now only assume that he's expecting the same from all of us. That one day in Heaven while watching a western and eating lemon pie, we will tell him our stories starting on that beautiful Tuesday morning where his story ended.
Visitation will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. Celebration of Bill's Life will also take at Ted Mayr Funeral Home on, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00am, with Pastor Ted Pugh officiating. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3801 Market St., Ventura, CA 93003.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019