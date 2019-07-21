|
|
William D. Parry Sr.
Oxnard - William "Bill" Parry of Oxnard, California passed peacefully on Friday, July 5th, 2019. Bill was born in Long Island, NY on June 16th, 1931.
He came to California with the US Marine Corps in 1955 where he was stationed at Pt. Mugu Naval Air Station. After his stint with the Marines, he was employed at Mugu for 38 years as a security specialist. He retired from Mugu in 1991 and was hired for his "dream" job at River Ridge Golf Club where he worked as a starter in the pro shop for 20 years.
Bill is survived by his wife Ruth of 63 years, his son William Jr., his granddaughter Natalie Parry, his grandson William Parry III, and many relatives in California, New York, and Montana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019