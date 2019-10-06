|
William "Bill" Douglas Burger, M.D.
Ventura - Dr. William "Bill" Douglas Burger, M.D., 91, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 in Ventura, just one week shy of his 92nd birthday. The only child of William Alfred Burger and Willie Myrle Brown, he was born on Sept. 16, 1927 in Los Angeles, California.
Bill grew up in Los Angeles and graduated early from high school so that he could enlist in the Navy, but the war ended before he saw combat. He returned to Los Angeles and attended the University of Southern California on the G.I. Bill for his bachelor's and medical degrees.
Bill met his sweetheart Vyda Schlafke at the Baptist church youth group and they married in 1949. After their daughter Susan was born, they moved to Ventura so Bill could complete his medical residency at Ventura County Medical Center. They went on to have two more children, Marilynn and James.
Bill taught at VCMC for 10 years and was head of the Resident Physicians. Later, he was on the surgical staff at Community Memorial Hospital, eventually serving as Chief of Staff. During this time, he also maintained his own general medical practice. Teaching brought him great fulfilment and delivering babies brought him great joy. He assumed emeritus status at Community Memorial Hospital upon his retirement for his 50 years of medical practice.
Aside from medicine and his family, Bill's main passions were fishing, sailing and flying. Having ample opportunities in local waters, Bill enjoyed surf fishing and deep-sea fishing, as well as diving for abalone and lobster. For many years Bill also took an annual fly-fishing trip to West Yellowstone, Montana.
When his children were young, Bill took the family on his sailboat Sumi Tu to the Channel Islands for regular camping excursions. He served as Commodore of the Ventura Yacht Club and he and Vyda hosted many parties at their home before the clubhouse was built. Bill had the boat repaired after the Ventura Marina flood of 1969, but his interest in sailing never recovered.
Needing a new hobby, Bill took up flying and got his pilot's license. He joined the Aviation Country Club and served as Treasurer. He and Vyda took many memorable trips with the ACC, flying their Beechcraft Bonanza to points near and far. For years he and his buddies regularly flew up and down the coast on Thursdays for what they jokingly called the "$100 hamburger lunch" (once airplane fuel was factored in). Bill combined his interests in medicine and flight by serving as an FAA Aviation Medical Examiner.
Bill's big heart and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Knowing that Bill was a man of deep faith brings comfort that he is reunited with his dear wife in the hereafter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 68 years, Vyda. He is survived by cousin Dorothy Edwards of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., daughters Susan Linscheid (Gary Ludvigson) of Antioch, Calif., Marilynn Bullock (John) of Ventura, son Dr. James D. Burger of Dunsmuir, grandsons Philip Linscheid (Elizabeth) of Sparks, Nevada, and Jonathan Linscheid of Concow, Calif., granddaughter Christina Barkley (Jacob) of Ventura, and great-grandsons Benjamin Linscheid and Arthur Barkley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, 1996 Eastman Avenue, Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93003. No public services have been finalized at this time. A private family memorial is planned for the spring.
Arrangements under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019