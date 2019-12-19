|
William E. Shaffer
It is with much sadness that William E. Shaffer has left his loving family and worldwide friends. Bill's favorite saying was "I've never met a stranger", and that was true throughout his life.
William Edward Shaffer (but known to everyone as Bill), was born in Azuza, California on November 20, 1927 to Herbert M. and Gladys H. Shaffer. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Riley (deceased), and together they built a life, family and careers in Fillmore and Ventura County. They moved to Fillmore, California in 1948, taught in local schools and raised their sons, Brad and David.
He is survived by his son, David W Shaffer and wife, Michelle of South Carolina, and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Shaffer (Brad, deceased) of Portland, Oregon, his beloved granddaughters, Megan Shaffer (Greg) Milford and Melanie Shaffer (Charlie) Pinkston, new great grandson, Bradford Pinkston and many nieces, nephews and loving friends. His great sorrow was losing his grandson Jack and son Brad in the last few years. Throughout the years, he maintained a loving and close relationship with Eduardo Goncalves and family of Fortaleza, Brazil, who had been an AFS student with the Shaffer family in 1969.
Bill's life centered around four passions: family, travel, education and friends. As an educator for his entire career, he was most proud of his position as Director of Special Education for the County of Ventura. He and Lois spent many years of retirement traveling around the world and spending time with their sons and grandchildren. He was an active Rotary member for many years.
Bill and Lois relocated to North Carolina from Ventura in 2003, and were able to enjoy several more years together with family on the East Coast.
Just recently, Bill had travelled to Oregon to meet his new great grandson and celebrated his 92nd birthday with many family gatherings and lots of family stories.
We love you, Dad, and miss you. Your kindness of spirit and love of a good time are special qualities that will always remain as your family and friends remember you.
Arrangements are being handled by Asheville Area Alternative.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019