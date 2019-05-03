|
|
William E."Coach" Loretta
Sutter Creek, CA - William "Bill" Edward Loretta, Jr., age 83, of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Sutter Creek, California. Born in Steubenville Ohio on April 29, 1935, he was a son of the late Helen Viola (Cole) and William Edward Loretta, Sr. The family moved to California when Bill was in 3rd grade and settled in Culver City.
Bill is survived by his adoring wife, Cecilia "Marie" Loretta; son, Steven D., (Patrice) Loretta, of Fresno, CA; daughter, Gloria L., (Steve) Marshall, of Fresno, CA; brother, Charles Loretta, of Palo Alto, CA; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Samantha Marie and Conner all of Fresno.
Bill graduated from Culver City High in 1953. From there he was off to Chico State where he majored in Physical Education. He returned to Culver City to teach for 3 years at Culver Junior High. Searching for a high school position so he could coach, Bill ended up in Thousand Oaks in 1962 to open a brand new high school. There he taught science, physical education and coached football and wrestling. When Newbury Park High School opened in 1967, he transferred for the opportunity to start a new Physical Education program and develop new athletic teams. He developed a wrestling team that brought him much satisfaction plus he coached football, track and field, and basketball.
In the early 70's, "Coach" expanded his horizons and moved into the Attendance Officer position. As time passed, he graduated to Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at NPHS. Bill loved NPHS and worked long, hard hours to improve programs there. He moved back into the class room to teach science in 1987 until he retired in 1992.
In summer Bill kept busy with other interests. In 1969, he founded the Cycling Abroad Program, leading students on 6 week trips to Europe on a 10 speed bicycle. People were amazed that these US students were on bikes. 10 speeds were not common at the time. In 1982, after a 6 month sabbatical, he took up white water rafting and then fly fishing. He spent a lot of time in MT in summer.
A $1000 scholarship has been established at Newbury Park High school in his memory. Students will be eligible that earned at least 3 varsity letters, a 2.5 gpa and who plan to attend a 2 or 4 year program to teach and coach. Make donations to NPHS Scholarship Foundation, 456 Reino Road, Newbury Park, CA 91320. On the memo line please specify Bill "Coach" Loretta Memorial Scholarship.
At his request, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 3, 2019