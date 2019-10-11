|
|
William Edward "Bill" Niklas
- - William Edward "Bill" Niklas went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on October 6, 2019 in the presence of his family and friends.
Bill was born on June 7, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana but he grew up mostly in Southern California. Bill was ordained in the Calvary Chapel Churches in 1986 and first served in the Thousand Oaks Calvary Chapel on Skyline Drive. Bill continued in ministry until he passed. He loved serving those around him by teaching numerous Bible studies, leading morning hikes, and playing with his great niece and nephew. He spent the last year of his life in Prescott Valley, Arizona as a caretaker for a dear friend. Left to cherish his memory are his Aunt June Huffman, cousins Bob and Tom Huffman, wife Rebecca, nephew Joshua Murray, and great niece and nephew.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anne Niklas, his sister Pennie Murray, and his son William Thomas Niklas.
Bill will be remembered for his compassionate heart, quiet and warm soul, and his love for the Lord and those around him. A service in his honor will take place at One Love Church Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019