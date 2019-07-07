|
|
William Edward Potter
Ventura - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, William "Bill "Potter, on June 14,2019.
Bill was born, 06/23/1927 in Tacoma WA., to William and Mildred Potter. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mazie Welty. Bill was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Navy. Upon his return from the service he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Phillips. Bill and Mary Lou were married for 72 years. They moved to Ventura from Tacoma WA. in 1949. Bill worked as a produce manager/buyer for Santa Cruz Markets and retired after a career of 37 years. Upon his retirement Bill and Mary Lou travelled the United States in their motorhome with the Good Sam Club, where many good friends and memories were made. An avid motorcyclist, Bill continued his passion for the open road and trail riding well into his eighties. Bill is survived by his loving wife Mary Lou and his children: Keith (Dotty) Potter, Michael (Susie) Potter, Teresa (Michael) Demele and Melinda Floyd. Niece Pam (Jim) Ford, nephew Jeff (Diane) Koepnick, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Bill was a man of integrity, kindness, humility and love. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing and loving him memorial service will be held at the, Ojai Villas Mobile Home Estates clubhouse, on Saturday July 13th at 2:00pm.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019