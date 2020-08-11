1/2
William Eugene Ashby
William Eugene Ashby

April 3, 1928 - July 23, 2020

Bill enjoyed a long and happy life filled with accomplishments, love for family and friends, pleasures of the outdoors and the enjoyment of delicious food. He passed away at the age of 92. Bill was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma where he met and married his high school sweetheart Barbara Jean Keen.

On graduating from Creighton University in Omaha Nebraska with his dental surgeon's degree, Bill and Barbara moved to England while he served as a US Air Force Captain. Their first son Brent was born in England and not long after moving to Ventura California in the 1950's, daughter Virginia and son Conrad were born.

Being a dentist was a natural for Bill, it ran in the family, including his father Dr. Alva Lee Ashby, his uncle and his grandfather. In his practice, Bill was known for his gentle chair side manner and handsome face. Often, Barbara could be found running the front office and reception. He was a much loved and appreciated Ventura dentist.

Married for over 45 years to his darling Barbara, Bill was bereft on her passing. He was overjoyed to find love again in his partner Beverly Drapeau. They were together for 23 years until his passing. They enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad to visit relatives and friends and exploring new places.

Bill loved family, good food, football, trout fishing, laughter and a fine glass of scotch. An honest, big-hearted and loyal gentleman with a quiet manner, he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

We would like to thank everyone who helped make Bill's life easier in his later years including Livingston Home Caregivers for their endless hours of in home support. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.




Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
