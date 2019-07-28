Services
William Ewan Obituary
- - William Ewan passed away July 21, 2019. He was 90 years old and had a great life. He was a State Farm agent in Simi Valley for 30 years. He will be missed by his family Kathy and Joe Knight, Karen Ewan, Debra Powell, Martin Powell, Nan Jolly, Ed and Pam Ewan. He also had about 30 grandkids and great grandkids he will be forever loved services at Simi Valley Public Cemetery 11:00 followed at 12:00 at Rose Family, 4444 Cochran St., Simi Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019
