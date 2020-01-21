|
William F. Tice
September 11, 1935 - December 25, 2019
"Bill" has gone home to glory, having been called there to celebrate our Lord's recent birthday while on an afternoon walk. He grew up in Southern California with 3 brothers all of whom predeceased him. He found renewal and delight in the sea, desert and mountains. Bill treasured opportunities for activities that allowed him to enjoy the majestic beauty of the outdoors in unhurried quiet reflection, frequently sharing these times with family and friends. The son of a high school teacher, he also had a passion for youth and pursued a career as a high school educator, following a degree at U. C. Santa Barbara. He began his career in Los Angeles, then moved his family to Ventura in 1963 to begin teaching at Ventura High School, where he helped launch the Work Experience Program, guiding students toward a career path. Bill ended his professional career in 1994 when medical problems with his heart forced him to retire.
Throughout his life, he found fulfilling joy in actively living out his faith in Jesus Christ by loving others in action, word and deed. First to his family, partnering with his wife of 60 years, "Connie," they poured their energies into nurturing their 3 children and subsequent 5 grandchildren. Then to his extended family, as he treasured times with his siblings, cousins, nephews and nieces. And on to others, frequently through Community Presbyterian Church, where he served for many years in the youth programs, as a church officer and as a founding member of the Dos Pueblos Relief Fund mission effort to assist churches in Mexico located in Benito Juarez and San Vicente. He and Connie partnered with several other couples following the Vietnam war to help Vietnamese refugee families establish new homes in the United States. Habitat for Humanity was also a favorite of his, as health and time permitted him to volunteer.
He cultivated his faith by spending regular time in Bible study, prayer and through journal entries, often sharing the fruits of his growth with family and friends. He particularly cherished the fellowship of his weekly men's Tuesday morning Bible study group as a regular for over 20 years. Family trips to Forest Home Christian Conference Center in the San Bernardino Mountains were also a highlight throughout his lifetime.
His son, Mark predeceased him in 2015, but he is survived by his wife, Connie, son, Timothy (Tia) Tice, daughter, Lori (Jim) Cooney, and grandchildren Joshua Tice, Rachel Tice, Lindsey (Matthew) Fitzemeyer, Whitney Tice, and Marcus Tice.
Given his love for and faith in Jesus Christ and his delight in God's creation the following verse brings us comfort: "You will indeed go out with joy and be peacefully guided; the mountains and the hills will break into singing before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands." Isaiah 55:12
Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 1555 Poli St., Ventura, CA 93001 on February 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM.
Arrangements are under direction of Bob Gregorchuk, Sunset Plan, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020