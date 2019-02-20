|
William Francis Edson Jr.
Newbury Park, CA
William Francis Edson Jr. died at the age of 86, on January 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Penny),of 62 years, his daughter Gail Holmes, husband Bob, and daughter Hannah, his daughter Julie Birkett, husband Neal, and daughters Kaitlynne and Courtney, son Mark Edson, wife Karie, son Colby, wife Chloe, their children Naomi and Levi William, his sister Catherine Sankus, husband Ronald, sister Mary Stevens, and sister Nancy Cunniff, husband Bernie.
Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, athlete, veteran, space pioneer, and a leader in all that he did. He was born in Brockton, MA to William Francis and Dorothy (Yourell) Edson. He grew up in North Abington, MA where he was a four-sport athlete in high school. As a young man, he had a strong desire to be a teacher-coach. Bill received an athletic scholarship to Colby College in Waterville, ME where he played football, basketball, and baseball. It was there that he met his future wife, Penny. He joined the Marines Corps during the Korean War where he served as a "night fighter' radar operator. Due to his electronics training in the Marines, his interests led him to engineering. Upon his honorable discharge in 1954 he was accepted into the engineering school at Northeastern University in Boston MA on the co-op work/study program. His co-op job was at Draper Inertial Guidance Lab at M.LT. He and Penny were married in 1956. Bill received his BSEE degree in 1959. He developed an interest in the Manned Space program and in 1961, was offered a job at North American Aviation/Rockwell in the Autonetics Division in California. Bill, Penny, and their two small girls, headed west. Their son was born later that year. In 1962, Bill was offered the job of opening the Apollo Program Engineering office at Cape Canaveral to build the spacecraft launch team and participate in the Saturn site activation. He became manager of Apollo Test Operations through the first moon landing. In 1970, Bill returned to California to participate in Rockwell's Space Shuttle Technical Proposal, Upon Rockwell's winning the contract he became Manager/Director of Design Integration and Systems Engineering on the Space Shuttle. Bill went on to become Director of Engineering and Ground Operations responsible for building a Space Shuttle launch team for Lockheed Corporation at Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1984.Launch plans were cancelled at VAFB following the Challenger accident. Bill and Penny returned to the Kennedy Space Center in 1987. Bill became Director/Vice President for the Return to Flight of the Space Shuttle Program. In 1990, Bill returned to California to work with Rockwell's Division at Rocketdyne as Manager of Space Station Electrical Power System until his retirement in 1996. Following his retirement, he worked as a management consultant for Kistler Aerospace and SAIC. He then enjoyed golf at Wood Ranch, coaching boy's community basketball in Newbury Park, and coaching girl's softball at La Reina High School in Thousand Oaks. He served as Treasurer and then President of the Newbury Park Girls Softball League. He enjoyed his backyard roses and fruit trees. He was also an avid UCLA Bruins fan. Bill and Penny traveled to the British Isles, the Scandinavian countries, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Russia, and Alaska. He was a strong family man whose favorite times were spent with his children and grandchildren. We all will miss him.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on February 23, 2019 at 1 1AM at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Griffin Memorial Park 5600 Lindero Canyon Road Westlake Village, CA
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to Long Term Care Services of Ventura County Inc. (www.Ombudsman Ventura-org) or The Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019