William Fredrick "Billy" Horenburg



William Fredrick Horenburg, "Billy", disabled veteran Army SPC E-4 served Desert storm was found deceased at his home in Bonanza, Oregon on 8.28.2020 (exact details unknown). Billy called many places home; Camarillo, Ventura Beach, Park City Utah, to name a few. Billy was affiliated with Sundance Film Festival & other productions. Songwriter, Singer, guitarist, musician, artist, snowboarding, surfing were his passions. Billy had 3 daughters held close to his heart and were his greatest accomplishments in Life!



Billy was preceded by his father W.J. Horenburg survived by his mother Nesta Callahan, siblings; Gretchen Horenburg, Heidi Bird, Tommy S.H.Quinn. Daughters; Olivia, Ryver & Aurora.



Billy had many connections around the globe cherished as family. The family is thankful for everyone that contributed to the friendships in his life









