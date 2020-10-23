1/1
William Fredrick "Billy" Horenburg
William Fredrick "Billy" Horenburg

William Fredrick Horenburg, "Billy", disabled veteran Army SPC E-4 served Desert storm was found deceased at his home in Bonanza, Oregon on 8.28.2020 (exact details unknown). Billy called many places home; Camarillo, Ventura Beach, Park City Utah, to name a few. Billy was affiliated with Sundance Film Festival & other productions. Songwriter, Singer, guitarist, musician, artist, snowboarding, surfing were his passions. Billy had 3 daughters held close to his heart and were his greatest accomplishments in Life!

Billy was preceded by his father W.J. Horenburg survived by his mother Nesta Callahan, siblings; Gretchen Horenburg, Heidi Bird, Tommy S.H.Quinn. Daughters; Olivia, Ryver & Aurora.

Billy had many connections around the globe cherished as family. The family is thankful for everyone that contributed to the friendships in his life




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
