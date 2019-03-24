|
|
William H. "Bill" Robinson
Ventura, CA
William H. (Bill) Robinson, 84, of Ventura CA, passed away on Tues. March 12, 2019.
Bill was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Dr. William D. Robinson & Anna Louise Ebert on Dec. 5, 1934.
He earned a MS degree in Mathematics from University of Michigan.
He lived in Ventura for 55 years and taught at Ventura Community College for 37 years.
Bill was an important faculty leader throughout his career at Ventura College, having served as the Academic Senate President for many years, as well as serving on many committees to help shape the curriculum and working conditions for faculty. He was the Department Chair for of the Mathematics Department, a member of the AFT (American Federation of Teachers) when it first formed in the late 70s and a faculty advisor in the formation of the student group M.E.Ch.A. in the late 60s. He was a highly regarded colleague and leader by faculty and management. As a retiree, he served as Vice President of the Ventura County Community College District Retirees' Association.
He enjoyed art, photography, opera and classical music. He was an avid collector of antique clocks, and was a member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors #190. His travels included trips to Europe and Japan.
Bill is survived by his daughters Louise Warren & Rebecca Robinson; former wife Barbara Beach; his brothers David Robinson & Peter Robinson; grandson Aaron Warren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two grandchildren
Bill is loved and will be missed by family, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of a Memorial Service please take a few moments to honor Bill. Any donations may be made to Food Share of Ventura or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUENRAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019