William "Bill" Harley Hair
Ventura - William (Bill) Harley Hair, 87, of Ventura, California, died April 17, 2020 after an extended illness. Bill was a lifelong Ventura County resident, having practiced law since joining the California State Bar Association January 1960.
Bill was born January 5, 1933 in Santa Paula, California, the son of James Harley Hair and Louise B. Hair. He grew up in Santa Paula, attending Santa Paula High School, Ventura College, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Hastings College of Law, as well as serving in the Navy.
Bill was the city attorney for Port Hueneme, a senior partner at Nordman, Cormany, Hair, and Compton, and of-counsel with Musick, Peeler, and Garrett. Bill was also very active with the Association of Water Agencies, Ojai Valley School, Ventura Yacht Club, and Channel Islands Maritime Museum. Bill also was an active member of Campo Adolfo and Rancheros Visitadores since 1981, a passion he shared with his brother, nephew, and many friends.
He is survived by his three children, W. Reed Hair of Maine, Joel Hair of Salinas, and his daughter, Trisha Williamson of Ventura; grandchildren, Ian Hair, Diane Hair, Matthew Williamson, Dylon McClure, and Madison McClure; nephews, John, Steve and Patrick; nieces, Suzanne Chandler and Cheryl Cohn; sister-in-law, Mary Reed; as well as his faithful dog, Jacques.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith (2009), his brother, Charles (2019), his brother-in-law, Gregory Reed (2018), and his sister-in-law, Geraldine (2019).
He enjoyed many years of sailing with his friends at the Ventura Yacht Club, motoring on his boat with his dogs at South Lake Tahoe, skiing with his children and grandchildren, as well as bicycling and traveling. He had many adventures and lived life to its fullest. Bill was a great storyteller and wonderful friend with a vast circle of close friends.
Bill's family would like to extend their gratitude for the outpouring of support from his friends, colleagues, and family. The family would also like to thank Community Memorial Hospital and Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association Hospice and caregivers for the outstanding care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, Bill and his family ask that donations be made in his honor to one of his many favorite organizations:
*Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 1996 Eastman Avenue, Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93003
*National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, 6800 Wheeler Canyon Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060
*Doberman Rescue, 2946 Young Road, Fillmore, CA 93015
*Ojai Valley School, 723 El Paseo Road, Ojai, CA 93023
*KCLU, 60 W. Olsen Road, #4400, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
*Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, CA 93035
Bill will be interred with his late wife, Judith, at Santa Paula Cemetery. Services are pending.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020