|
|
On July 26, 2019 at 3:26 pm William Harold Kindred went home to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 yrs. Lynne, his son Steven, Granddaughter Lainie, sister and brother in law Kathryn and Bob Lyons, plus several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a Vietnam Veteran with the 9th Infantry Division from November 1968 to November 1969.
He served his country proudly.
A memorial service will be held in Riverside, CA at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ted Mayr Funeral Home Ventura CA. (805) 643-9977
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019