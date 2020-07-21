William Harold Lawson



William Harold Lawson passed away on July 15, 2020.



He was born November 2, 1934, in San Jose, California to Minter and Ruth Lawson, joining his older sister Joanne. He grew up in the shadow of World War II, with memories of the six-day work weeks his father spent working in the aviation, rationing of essential items, and listening to radio drama and FDR's fireside chats. A hard worker all his life, his first job was as an award winning paperboy. The summer before college he worked with a tunnel-blasting construction crew helping build California's Folsom Dam project.



Inspired by his father's work in the NACA (later NASA) wind tunnels during WWII, he graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in engineering in 1957. During the Korean War, his hopes of joining the Air Force ROTC were dashed upon failing a critical eyesight test. Years later, he was very proud of his sons' and grandson's service in various branches of the US military. During his final year of college, he met his first wife Patricia on a blind date. Sadly, this first marriage ended after 22 years in divorce and an annulment.



Bill's early career spanned the coasts starting at Pacific Telephone Company in the San Francisco Bay area, while completing his MBA at San Jose State University. Later he worked for the US Department of Labor in Washington DC. Moving back to California in 1964, he earned a Ph.D. in Labor Economics from Claremont Graduate University. In 1967, he was a founding faculty member of Moorpark College as Assistant Dean of Vocational Education. In 1972 he became the Assistant Chancellor of the Ventura County Community College. In 1983, he left the District office and moved to nearby Oxnard College and held various positions as Dean of Vocation Education, Economic Development, Continuing Education, Disabled Students and Special Projects Administrator, until he retired in 1995. His lifelong contribution to local higher education was recognized in 2008 when he was inducted into the Ventura County Educator's Hall of Fame at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.



Always one to embrace work with enthusiasm, Bill had founded three consulting businesses, which he maintained into retirement.



Raised as a Methodist, when Bill married Patricia, he committed to raising his children as Catholics, and was faithful to this commitment. In 1974, he officially converted and embraced the Catholic faith as the rock of his life.



Upon marrying Patti in 1982, they moved to Ventura and they went about the work of blending their family of seven children, ages seven to twenty years. This kept them very busy with school events and sports. It was then that Bill developed his abiding passion for "Bonnie" St. Bonaventure Football, hardly missing a game for over 25 years.



Bill loved traveling with family. He took them on weeks-long vacations across America to visit historical sites, numerous battlefields and museums. Later, he and Patti, ever youthful, joined their adult children for three Catholic World Youth Day pilgrimages (Paris - 1997, Holy Land and Rome - 2000, and Toronto - 2002).



Bill was an active and faithful Catholic to the end, very involved in his local parish and delighted to see his grandchildren baptized and raised in the faith. He enjoyed a number of hobbies and past-times, including stamp-collecting, reading history, and discussing politics. He had an eclectic taste in cars, from his favorite TR3 sports car, to his diesel VW Rabbit, to the retro styled PT Cruiser. Of course he will be remembered for always being on the look-out for good buys whenever he and Patti went on their daily shopping trips.



A grateful man, he regularly expressed his appreciation for his many successes and blessings especially for family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, seven children, fifteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and two nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He leaves a legacy of faithfulness, hard work, patriotism, determination, achievement, and the witness of growing in the faith and in knowledge and wisdom from both good times and bad. One of his mottos was "A Lawson never gives up!" and he lived that until the end.



The family is grateful to many friends who have given their support and prayers. We are also deeply thankful to staff and volunteers at The Lexington Memory Care, Livingston Hospice, and the priests and ministers from Our Lady of the Assumption Parish for the care and compassion they have shown the past two years.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store