William Hying
Ventura, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Bill was born in Dubuque, Iowa on June 15, 1924, and passed away April 18, 2019, two months shy of his 95th birthday at Los Robles Hospital. Bill served in the U.S. Navy, Aviation Radioman First, during WWII where he had several close calls including surviving 2 ocean plane crashes. He met the love of his life Judy and married her in Nov. 1955. Bill worked for over 35 yrs. for General Telephone Company. He and Judy lived in Garden Grove, Newbury Park, Pomona and for the last 50 yrs in Thousand Oaks. He was happiest watching his sons as they grew and participated in multiple sports, he never missed a game. After retiring he and Judy took several cruises, casino trips and enjoyed weekly poker games and many other activities with there many friends at Thunderbird Oaks. He is survived by his son, Greg (Yolanda), grandchildren Ryan (Chelsi), Nicole, Michelle, Melissa (Isaac), Jessica (Jeff), great-grandchildren, Skylar, Nola, Rowan, Jameson, and Eleanora. William has been entrusted to Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd., Westlake Village. Services will be held at Pierce Brothers Chapel, Saturday, April 27th at 10 am, followed by the graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at the Thunderbird Oaks clubhouse at 12:30 pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019