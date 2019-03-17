|
|
William L. Austin
Ventura, CA
William L. Austin, "Bill" died on February 28, 2019, in Ventura, California.
Bill was born in Frederick Oklahoma on August 22, 1928, to William Brinks Austin and Amy Ella Lowrey Austin. The Austin family moved to California soon after Bill's birth settling first in Tulare, before moving to Santa Paula. Bill graduated from Santa Paula Union High School in 1946, as WWII was coming to an end, and joined The Army Air Corp as a Radioman, serving in the Berlin Airlift.
Upon returning home from military service, Bill embarked upon a career in the food industry. During the course of his life he owned several grocery stores and franchises in Ventura county, held a long term management position with Knudsen Creamery Corporation, and went on to assist Chase Brothers Dairy with the company's expansion.
Bill was always active in the community, beginning with membership in the Santa Paula 20/30 club, and continuing as a proud member of Rotary, Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, and Shriners. His interest in supporting his local community also led to his service as an elected Board Member for the Casitas Municipal Water District. His retirement years included volunteer work and active participation in the Ventura Retired Men's Club.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hope Austin, his parents, his sister Joann, and his youngest brother Bobby. Bill is survived by his two daughters, Jacqueline Williams of Redwood Valley, CA and Leslie Pulliam of San Antonio, Texas, his brother Gene Austin of Palm Desert, as well as a large extended family.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life is planned for April 6,2019 at 3:00 pm at the United Methodist Church, 1338 E. Santa Clara Street, in Ventura.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Ventura United Methodist Church Scholarship fund.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019