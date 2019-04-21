|
|
William "Bill" Lawrence Shilley
Ventura, CA
Bill Shilley, 90, of Ventura, passed away on April 5, 2019 at his home from natural causes. He was born in February 1929 in Tacoma, Washington to Irene and John Shilley. Bill had five brothers, John, Fred, Tom, Jim, and Jerry. He attended St. Edwards Seminary and received a Masters of Divinity.
Bill led a life of service, as a priest for nearly twenty years, then as a marriage and family counselor. He went on to work for Ventura County Alcohol Services, working in the DUI program, prevention programs, and becoming acting administrator. Bill began teaching part time at Oxnard College in 1981, and later became a full time professor and head of the Addictive Disorders Studies program. He wrote twenty courses and developed a certification for addiction treatment counselors. He greatly influenced the lives of his students. Bill was a mentor, he was encouraging and compassionate, a great listener, he truly believed in people. He continued to teach part time until his passing.
Bill enjoyed classical music and regularly attended local concerts. He loved traveling with his family, fine dining, and cooking gourmet dinners. He was an avid reader, always discussing and recommending books. He enjoyed his weekly yoga class and their non-yoga parties.
Bill diligently maintained longtime friendships through letters, gifts, phone calls and visits. His recent 90th birthday party was a grand affair where his family and friends were fortunate to celebrate his life and acknowledge his accomplishments with him.
He is survived by his daughter Kristin Shilley and granddaughter Annabelle Shilley. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held for Bill Shilley on Friday, April 26, 2019, 5:00 PM, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019