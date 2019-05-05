|
William "Bill" Loynes Danforth
Ventura - On the morning of April, 12, 2019, William (Bill) Loynes Danforth yielded to cancer and transitioned from this life to the next. Bill was born on May 11, 1938 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was the first of three sons born to Richard Loynes and Virginia Wyman Danforth.
He graduated from Wilbraham Academy in 1956 and Dartmouth College in 1960 where he attended on an NROTC scholarship. Bill married his forever sweetheart, Joanne Mayer, and began his 22 year career in the U.S. Navy. They soon were the devoted parents of their daughter, Sara Jo. The Navy moved Bill and his family around the world while he served as a navigator, meteorologist, ADP systems director, and comptroller.
When Bill retired from the Navy as Lt. Commander in 1982, he and Joanne chose Ventura as their permanent home. Bill began his next career as an Information Technology Systems Specialist for the City of Ventura. During this time he volunteered and served on the Board of Directors of "Pier Into the Future," a civic group that raises funds to maintain the historic Ventura Pier.
As he gradually transitioned to retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling with Joanne and Sara. He also became very active in various walking groups, which led to his involvement as a 3-Day Walker for the Susan G. Komen cancer research organization. In recent years, he delighted in walking in the 60-mile fundraising walk over a 3-day weekend.
Bill also looked forward to annual summer vacations with family and friends in Wales, Massachusetts. He was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed special visits to Fenway Park with his brothers.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Joanne and his daughter Sara, as well as his parents. He is survived by his brothers, Phil and wife Sandy (Fort Meyers, FL), John and wife Carol (Winston-Salem, NC); as well his brother-in-law, Doug Mayer and wife Arlene (Feeding Hills, MA). He is also remembered with love by his six nieces: Amy B. Danforth, Jodi E. Danforth, Carolyn M. Hope, Bonnie M. Spencer, Ginnie D. Freeman, and Carrie D. Schymanski.
Friends and family remember Bill as a person of integrity, honor, leadership, and humor. He was a loving brother, husband, father and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11:00am on May 11, 2019 at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Ventura, CA. Donations may be made in his memory to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 5 to May 8, 2019