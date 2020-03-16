|
|
William Luther Shaw
7/17/1925 - 1/11/2020
Phoenix, Arizona
Our Beloved father, William Luther Shaw, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep and entered eternal life on January 11, 2020, at his home in Phoenix, AZ. He was 94-1/2 years young! He will be deeply missed by all his family, relatives and close friends.
Dad was born July 17, 1925, in Monroe, Louisiana to Martin Luther and Ora Dale Shaw. The family moved to Bay City, MI when he was about 13 years old. He graduated high school at the age of 16. After working for a year in a bakery, he enlisted in the United States Navy (USN) on June 21st, 1943 at the age of 17 as an Apprentice Seaman. He was a proud WWII Vet. In 1945 he received a letter from President Harry S. Truman thanking him for his service. He served over 20 years and retired as a Chief Aviation Electronic Tech in 1965 from Point Mugu Naval Air Station in Ventura County, CA. Dad went on to begin a second career with the City of Oxnard in the Public Works Division and rose to the position of Superintendent of the Refuse Department. He retired in 1978 when the City offered early retirement. Dad had been retired longer than he had worked!
While serving in the USN, Dad was transferred about every 3 years to a new coastal/seaside location. As a result, two daughters were born in Florida, one in Maine, and one in Washington State. We used to say if Mom could have held off, the youngest could have been born in California (that would have been all four us born on the 4 corners of the Continental USA!).
The family moved to Port Hueneme, CA while Dad worked at Point Mugu. The last move of the family was to North Oxnard when Dad began working for the City of Oxnard. He bought a bicycle, parking the car at home, and began cycling to work every day. He once said that he got to work quicker on the bike than driving! When Dad and Mom became empty nesters, they sold their family home and eventually hit the road...driving all over the country visiting family, places, rock hounding, fishing, and looking for a more affordable retirement location that had "lots of trees"—they moved to Oregon. They sold that home, and with their travel trailer, once again traveled many places until they settled in Washington State. After Mom passed away in 1999, Dad got a place on a lake and took up kayaking. He loved it! He then moved to Arizona to be close to his youngest daughter and her family. One of his longtime passions was bowling that he continued until he was 89. He also loved to cook and in his last year took up Sous Vide as his youngest daughter told him about it. We loved his meals!
Dad was predeceased by the love of his life (our wonderful mother Bette); parents Martin Luther and Ora Dale Shaw; brothers Chuck and Ted Shaw; sisters Edith Schutt and Juanita Weiland; son-in-law John Douglas; and just recently his brother-in-law Robert Frederick Nelson.
Dad is survived by his four daughters: Patti L. Douglas, Carol A. Viergutz, Vicki L. Miller (Gary), and Mary E. Sharpe (Rick); sister Iva M. Nelson; brother Raymond A. Shaw (Christine); five grandchildren: Darin Viergutz (Stephanie), Erik Viergutz (Jenny Bowles), Kelly Sharpe-Thurston, Sean Sharpe (Kelly), Holly Sharpe (fiancé Jay Neves); and eight great-grandchildren: Connor and Jacob Thurston, Aubrey and Deegan Thurston-Miracle; Evan and Lily Viergutz; and Anthony and William Luther Neves along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dad was beloved by all.
On Friday, March 27th at 11 am, Dad's urn will be placed next to Mom's at Tahoma National Cemetery in Washington State, where he will be laid to rest with Military Honors. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a military veteran's organization of one's choice.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020