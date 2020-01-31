|
|
William Lyman Allinson
11/1/1926 to 12/29/2019 Age 93
Bill was born to Clarence and Helen Allinson on November 1st 1926 and lived his entire life in Southern California. He was a Veteran of WWII serving in the Coast Guard, deployed in the Pacific, in the Philippines. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA and was awarded a membership in the National Engineering Honor Society TAU BETA PI. He thrived in his career at Carnation Foods implementing many engineering systems as Principal Dairy and Energy Engineer. Bill had many hobbies, oil painting, photography being his passion, winning ribbons in almost every Ventura County Fair photography contest. He belonged to the local Elks and Moose Clubs. He established an engineering retirement group for his Carnation colleges. Bill hosted several camping trips with his friends, which he always attended, towing his own trailer. He enjoyed poker nights with his friends, and was interested in gem cutting, going to gem shows and making jewelry. He was a loyal and generous friend, taking family and friends on trips and cruises. He had a great sense of humor and would help anyone who asked for it. Bill had a daughter (Vickie) that he lost to cancer, and is survived by his cousins Steve, Russ, Terri, and Robert. He'll be sincerely missed by all who knew him.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020