William M. Abbiatti
Santa Paula, CA
William passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord while surrounded by family. William, better know as Bill to family and friends, was born in Santa Paula, CA, the youngest of 3 children to Frank and Eunice Abbiatti. Bill graduated from Santa Paula HS in 1962. He married Wanda Christiansen in 1972 and raised 5 children in Ventura, CA. He worked as a sewing machine mechanic for Olga Co. in Santa Paula CA. In 1994, a new job opportunity moved Bill and family to Phoenix, AZ. His family and faith in Jesus were always at the center of his life. Bill enjoyed fishing, woodworking and had a love for classic cars, especially his red 1955 chevy. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda, two sisters (Dixie Carpenter, Charline Smith), 5 Children and their spouses (Rhonda & Jamie Frahm, Christy & Jason Vertin, Bill & Kirsten Abbiatti, Michelle & Matt Knauss, Nicole & Donnie Davis), 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on March 30, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Glendale, AZ.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019