|
|
William Mansfield Delaney, Jr.
Ventura, CA
William Mansfield Delaney, Jr passed away on February 11, 2019 in Ventura with loved ones by his side. Bill was born in Santa Barbara on January 18, 1946, the second of three sons of William Mansfield Delaney and Miriam Firkins Delaney. He was raised in Simi Valley, often driving his woody to surf in Ventura, and graduated from Simi Valley High School in 1964. He then moved to Ventura, fulfilling his dream of living by the beach. He attended Ventura College studying photography and then Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara. During the Vietnam era, Bill served for two years in the US Army as a photographer, stationed in Ohio. Upon discharge, he rode his motorcycle across country to Ventura and began a career as a photographer working for Cycle Magazine, travelling to shoot Grand Prix racers around the US and Europe.
Bill met his future wife, Victoria Montague in 1973. In 1975 Bill & Victoria embarked on a journey to Hawaii, Indonesia and Australia filming and producing the surf film "Free Ride", which was released in 1978. They began distribution of "Free Ride" showing it in movie theatres and civic auditoriums in coastal cities of California and managing the distribution across the US, Australia, Japan and Europe. They also produced TV commercials for European firms and filmed an episode of Leonard Nemoy's series "In Search of" in Mali, Africa. During 1988-1990, Bill filmed and produced a 2nd film "Surfers, The Movie" which also earned acclaim. Bill worked from 1985-2010 as an automotive photographer for Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Auto Week and Car & Driver magazines, producing videos of "concept cars" for auto shows and as a photographer at international press events for the automotive manufacturers.
Bill Delaney was a devoted husband and a loving father. His children Devon and Ian were the joy of his life. He treasured his home on the Ventura hillside with a view of the ocean and a giant pepper tree in the yard. He strung ropes on every branch to create a fun outdoor adventure for his children and shot hoops with them, offering fatherly advice while they shared in rebounding. They took memorable journeys to the Aztec ruins of New Mexico, to Europe and the inside passage of Alaska. He will be well-loved into infinity.
He is survived by his wife Victoria; his daughter Devon and son Ian of Ventura; his brothers Patrick of Seattle, Wa and Joseph (Susan) of Ventura; and by his nieces and nephews Katherine, Jericho, Tristan, Colin, and Kelsea. A mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Ventura on Sat March 30 at 10:00 am. Anyone wishing to contact the family may email: [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019